Former manager interested in seat on township board

Written by Eric Wise

A few years after his retirement from Lower Swatara Twp., Ron Paul is ready to come back. He announced Oct. 19 that he would like to be appointed to the township’s board of commissioners to replace Tom Mehaffie.



Paul presented and read a letter of interest to the commissioners during the public comment period of the public meeting. “I have invested half my life working to make Lower Swatara Twp. a great place to live and work,” Paul read aloud from his letter. “I am truly looking forward to once again serve this great community as a new member of the board.”



Mehaffie is running unopposed and expected to be elected Nov. 8 to the state House of Representatives, representing the 106th legislative district, which includes Lower Swatara Twp., Royalton, Middletown, Derry Twp., Hummelstown, Swatara Twp. and Conewago Twp.



The four remaining commissioners will have the opportunity to appoint a member to serve the remainder of Mehaffie’s term, which runs through the end of 2017.



Paul served 16 years as the township’s manager while continuing to fulfill his previous role as the planning and zoning director. Paul, now 70, retired in January 2012 after a total of 35 years of township employment.



Paul said the bug to get involved bit when he attended the township’s open house where a draft of the township’s comprehensive land-use plan. He considered all his work with the township and started thinking that he could put his experience to work as a commissioner.



“I feel I have a vested interest in this township and I want to continue to see it do well,” he said. “I know the township inside and out, and I know municipal government.”



No major issue prompted his interest in the position, Paul said. “I have a lot of questions, points of clarification, for the direction they are going.”



After hearing from Paul, the commissioners said they would welcome other interested residents to apply at the township for a possible opening on the board.



Regardless of who is appointed, seats on the board of commissioners now occupied by Mehaffie and Laddie Springer will be up for election in 2017. Paul said that even if he is not appointed, running for a seat on the board is a “good possibility.”